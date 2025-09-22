Zalando penalises "excessive" returns

Berlin-based online fashion retailer Zalando unveiled new measures on March 7, 2025, designed to further reduce the number of returns. Customers who return a particularly high number of items now face a temporary suspension of their ordering ability.

According to the company, customers who "return a disproportionate amount" will receive a warning via email. "This proactive step gives them the opportunity to reflect on and adjust their behaviour before further measures are taken," Zalando explained.

Should this warning prove ineffective, the e-commerce specialist reserves the right to take stricter measures. "For the small number of customers who continue to return a disproportionate number of items, we will restrict certain functions in their account as a second step," the online retailer stated. "In the most serious cases, where excessive returns are persistent, we will pause the account for 12 months."

During this period, no new orders will be possible, the company explained. However, the affected customers can "continue to access their account, return items from orders already placed, browse the app, or exercise their data protection rights".

Online retailer combats "disproportionately high return rates"

The company justified the new regulations in a statement. "Disproportionately high return rates not only affect Zalando but are an industry-wide problem across the entire online fashion industry," it said. "This comes at a price. For example, the large number of returns affects product availability for other customers; impairs processes for us and our partners; and is associated with avoidable environmental impacts."

At the same time, the online retailer pointed out that it wants to contribute to reducing the number of returns through new services. To enable customers to make the "best possible purchase decision", Zalando will "provide better product information and smart tools".

The company is focusing, for example, on "videos and 360-degree images on our product pages, detailed product descriptions, and even augmented-reality fittings", as well as more precise size advice. In addition, Zalando is working on a "virtual fitting room" where prospective customers can try on clothes using personalised 3D avatars.