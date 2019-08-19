Zalando pilots same-day deliveries for Adidas.fr customers

German fashion giant Zalando is delivering orders for Adidas' french website as part of a pilot.

The test, which started in the beginning of August and will initially run for 6-12 months, sees Zalando deliver goods on the same or next day from its own logistics centre in Moissy-Cramayel to Adidas customers in Paris who have bought their goods from the sports giant's French website. Packages are then sent in unbranded shipping boxes.

The pilot is Zalando's first trial when it comes to multi-channel models. The company said it plans to expand those models to its Zalando Fulfilment Solutions (ZFS) partners in order to “provide brand partners with additional and easier ways to connect to the Zalando platform.”

The first Adidas customer in Paris received their package - a pair of Adidas Originals Superstars - on 2 August at 7.49pm.

"The test is an important step within our platform strategy. We are very happy that we are once more joining forces with our long-term partner, Adidas, to test an exciting approach where we create synergies for the benefit of our customers,” Jan Bartels, senior vice president of customer fulfilment at Zalando, said in a statement. “Adidas customers benefit from faster delivery, and Zalando customers benefit because the pilot allows us to extend Zalando’s same-day delivery areas."

More than 100 brand partners in the partner program use ZFS, and store parts of their assortment in Zalando-owned warehouses. Zalando currently takes over the distribution to customers in 14 European markets.

Bartels said: "In Paris, we are testing with a non-ZFS partner, but we are piloting an important component of our future ZFS offering. We see a great deal of potential to test the multi-channel approach with brands that already store parts of their assortment with us. By opening up Zalando's strong European logistics network to our partners, they profit from our logistics expertise, and together we work more efficiently.”

Alexandra Morton, senior vice president of supply chain management Europe at Adidas , added: "As a sports company, we know that speed wins. Today our target group, the creators, live in a constantly changing world, which shapes their behaviour and expectations. This is where the pilot comes in, where Adidas customers in the strategically important city of Paris benefit from faster delivery.

"The pilot project shows what distinguishes our long-standing and successful partnership. Adidas and Zalando share a passion for experimentation and innovation. This gives us the opportunity to try new things continuously. We are excited to see how our customers take up this offer."