Zalando rebrands shopping club as Lounge by Zalando

Zalando, the European online fashion and lifestyle retailer, has launched a rebranding of its shopping club, which will now be known as Lounge by Zalando. The new brand identity is part of the company's efforts to expand its reach and attract a wider range of customers.

The shopping club, which was previously known simply as Zalando Lounge, offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of fashion and lifestyle products from top brands. The rebranding will include a new logo, a visual identity, and a refreshed website and mobile app.

By redesigning these, the new brand identity is more aligned with the Zalando Group, the retailer said. Similar colors and fonts should show the connection. A gem symbol was chosen as the new logo “to signify the unmissable deals offered by the shopping club”.

The new website and app provide a range of new features, including improved navigation, enhanced search functionality, and personalised product recommendations. New customers can sign up for a membership on the website. In addition, Zalando Plus members in selected countries have early access to exclusive campaigns and events, as well as styling tips.

The offered products are part of campaigns that are being launched every day at 7am with discounts for a limited time.

“Lounge by Zalando has proven to delight its members, with 70 percent of people who sign up making a purchase in our shopping club,” stated Kenneth Melchior, vice president of Lounge at Zalando. According to the brand, the new branding reflects the company's commitment to providing a personalised and exclusive shopping experience.