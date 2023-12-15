Zalando starts shopping by invitation for limited products

Berlin-based online fashion retailer Zalando wants to sell limited and particularly sought-after items by invitation only in the future to create an exclusive shopping experience.

Customers who are interested in limited special editions and special brand collaborations, for example, can register for an invitation to purchase in the Zalando app before the official start of sales. If they receive an invitation, they can purchase the item within a reserved time window.

According to Zalando, customers of the Zalando-Plus membership programme have an even higher chance of receiving this invitation, as a fixed quota of those coveted products is reserved for them. “Our invite-only experience is a true win-win-win for our customers, our partners and us,” says Pascal Hahn, VP transactions at Zalando.

“Customers now have a more exciting and convenient experience when buying their favourite hyped articles. Partners can tell a compelling story of their product and give customers time to enjoy it, as customers do not have to rush to the checkout anymore. For us at Zalando, it means being able to offer our customers the most exciting assortment that brands can present in the most optimal way,” adds Hahn.

The first “invite-only” product: the Puma x Fenty collaboration. Credits: Puma x Fenty / Pexels

The first product to be offered with the new invitation function is the Fenty x Puma Avanti shoe, which will be available in most Zalando stores.

It was only in September that the fashion retailer introduced “Stories at Zalando” with curated, editorial content that should be seamlessly linked to the shopping experience. The “invite only” experience complements this offer with a matching shopping function.

This translated article was originally published on FashionUnited.de.