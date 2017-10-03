Zara;s India online store to be launched on October 4

Spanish fast fashion apparel brand Zara will launch its online store in India tomorrow. The website will offer the entire collection in Zara’s network of 20 stores in India. Deliveries to top metros viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad will be done within 2-4 working days, while for all other parts of India, it will take 5-8 working days. The company has tied up with Gati and Blue Dart Express for delivery of orders.

Deliveries for orders worth less than Rs 4,000 will be charged Rs 299 each and there will be an option for free exchange and returns. Zara has also opened a warehouse employing 50 people close to Delhi to serve the Indian market. Zara was launched in India in 2010 by Inditex SA in a joint venture with Trent, the retail arm of the Tata group.

Rival Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) announced in September this year it will open four new stores in India this month and will begin online sales next year. Zara’s sales for FY16-17 in India rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,023.10 crore from the previous year. It’s profit was Rs 47.62 crore, according to data from Trent annual report.