Zara’s sister brand Uterqüe opens store on China’s Tmall

Fashion and accessories label Uterqüe from the makers of Zara has launched a flagship store on Tmall in China, with an aim to establish its presence in the country. After launching online, the company plans to open brick-and-mortar stores in China.

“With the rapid growth of the market for high-end goods on Tmall, more and more premium fashion brands from Europe and North America have joined the platform, even opening a store on Tmall ahead of its brick-and-mortar roll-out,” said Anita Lyu, Vice President of Tmall Fashion in a statement.

The company said that Uterqüe would follow its tradition of offering renewed product range in stores and online twice each week on the Alibaba Group-owned B2C marketplace.

Uterqüe’s parent, the Spanish textile and apparel major Inditex, operates over 7,448 stores worldwide through eight brands, including Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Oysho and Uterqüe, under its fold. With the latest Uterqüe store opening, the group’s entire portfolio of brands now have official stores on Tmall.

