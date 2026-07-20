Zeeman closes 13 Spanish stores after agreement with unions

Dutch textile discounter Zeeman is closing 13 stores in Spain following an agreement with trade unions on a collective redundancy plan (ERE), reports Spanish news outlet Economía Digital. The reorganisation is smaller than initially announced. While 15 stores were previously slated for closure, the branches in Burriana and Cartagena will now remain open.

The agreement was reached with the UGT, CCOO and Fetico trade unions. According to the unions, the number of compulsory redundancies was reduced during negotiations. Additionally, agreements have been made regarding the conditions for employees affected by the reorganisation.

Employees covered by the collective redundancy plan will receive a severance payment of 33 days' salary per year of service, with a maximum of 24 monthly salaries. Zeeman will also pay an additional 15 days' salary for the period between the actual departure and the formal termination of employment. A separate arrangement applies to employees who leave voluntarily.

In addition to the financial agreements, the deal includes an external outplacement programme for affected staff, which will be carried out by Randstad. This programme is intended to help redundant employees find new employment as quickly as possible. Furthermore, additional measures have been agreed for employees aged 55 and over.