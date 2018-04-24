Zink London plans retail expansion with new stores

Zink London is looking to open around 30 to 40 EBOs over next three years. As of now the fast fashion brand has three EBOs located in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The brand is also retailed through h 325 shop in shops located in Central and Shoppers Stop. Online the brand is present on marketplaces such as Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Jabong. It will also launch its own e-commerce portal in May 2018.

Along with retail expansion, the brand will expand its product range and add shoes, jewelry, bags and other accessories. The idea is to offer complete outfits to customers. Fast fashion brand Zink London, launched in India in 2012, caters to women. It is for the smart Indian woman who wants to feel good. Zink London is positioned as a brand offering international and world-class styling at an affordable range. The collection offered is the kind offered in London, Paris or New York.

The brand offers a minimum of five new styles every week. Each product is unique; there is no repetition of styles once a style is sold out. Also, Zink London is known for rainbow of colors it offers. Each print is developed keeping international fashion in mind. Finally, the silhouettes are very easy and comfortable to wear. Women can wear the clothes to work and also continue for a casual social evening.