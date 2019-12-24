10 Companies that didn't make it through the decade

Video
24 Dec 2019
From 2010 to 2019, the retail apocalypse and changing tastes killed off many iconic companies. We lost fashion companies like Payless, Charming Charlie and Sports Authority, as well as some, like Victoria's Secret and Barneys New York, that are hanging by a thread. Will 2020 be kind to the surviving retailers?
Source: Video by Business Insider, YouTube
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalise ads and to analyse traffic. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Learn more.