A year-by-year look at the biggest trends in 2010s

24 Dec 2019
This decade has seen some memorable trends, including Chanel-inspired nautical stripes, Alexander McQueen's iconic skull-print scarves, and oversized casual looks. Insider takes a look at the biggest trend from each of the 10 years. Will Jacquemus micro-bags and animal print skirts be left in the 2019 or will they endure in 2020?
Source: Video by Insider, YouTube
