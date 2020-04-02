AtHome with Olivier Rousteing: A look at his favorite Balmain Collections

Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, who has been working for the house since 2011, is uploading videos from home as part of the Balmain Ensemble initiative.

Balmain Ensemble is created as a way to stay close to their followers through these difficult times. Publishing stories and inspiration from the members of the fashion house team, friends and artists.

In this first episode Rousting reviews the past collections he created. Adding his thoughts, memories and exclusive footage from Balmain’s archive he reveals lots of details from the most celebrated shows and collections.