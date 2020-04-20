AtHome with Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's creative director

On the second episode of Balmain’s #AtHome series of videos with creative director Olivier Rousteing, he takes us back to the Summer of 2016. The campaign called Supermodels was a recreation of the vibe in the famous 1990’s Vogue cover photoshoot by Peter Lindbergh. Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford were called to participate in this reunion of Icons to honour 90’s supermodel era. Olivier relives the photoshoot day for the campaign shot by Steven Klein and calls a surprise guest for a short interview.