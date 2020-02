London Fashion Week continues with one of the UK's biggest local brands Burberry presenting its womenswear offering on the catwalks. Streamed live on Burberry's YouTube channel, the runway show designed by Burberry newcomer Riccardo Tisci is hosted in a dark train station accompanied by live piano players. The collection consists of signature Burberry plaid patterns, trench coats, and terracotta tones.

Video source: Burberry, via Youtube.