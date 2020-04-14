David Catalan - Fall Winter 2020/2021

Portuguese based Spanish designer David Catalán showed their men’s collection for winter 2020/21 with sporty and urban influences. Just like his past collections, presented on catwalks such as Milan, Istanbul, Rome and Porto, among others, the youth, colour and innovation stand out on the catwalk.

Minimalist patterns, plenty of details and sporty touches, football scarves and streetwear items are part of the designer’s identity and are conveyed in this collection.

This colorful proposal for the fall has retro touches, color block, mixture of textures and layering.