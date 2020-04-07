Etro Spring Summer 2020 Campaign

“We Are All Nomads” is the name for the Italian house Etro Spring Summer 20 campaign. The diverse cast includes Lauren Hutton, Karen Elson, James Turlington, Alton Mason, Abby Champion, Ugbad Abdi, Fei Fei Sun, Lexi Boling, Mark Vanderloo. Shot by photographer Cass Bird sailing to New York City, with bold paisley prints and bohemian crossbody bags styled by George Cortina. Separate suits, with printed jackets for men, flowing maxi dresses embroidery and patchwork for women.