Face to face with Donatella Versace

Video
23 Dec 2019
Net-A-Porter's "Face to Face" series allows fashion celebrities to interview themselves. A rare occasion for them I'm sure. On this edition, Donatella Versce asks herself some revealing questions that fans and fellow fashionistas want to know. The formidable Italian designer reflects on success, sustainability, and why she became blonde.
Source: Video by Net-A-Porter, YouTube
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalise ads and to analyse traffic. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Learn more.