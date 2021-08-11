Fashion as a Force for Change at AAFW

This talk explores how Australian fashion brands can be a force of change by embedding and activating responsible practices into their business - through diversity, gender equality, ethical practice, and sustainability. The panel of experts weigh in on why brands should champion a purpose-led approach and what strategies they must develop to create a positive impact in a rapidly changing world.

Facilitated by Rosanna Iacono (Advisor & Partner, The Growth Activists), the panel includes Mary Lou Ryan (Director of Sustainability & Supply Chain and Co-Founder, bassike), Grace Lillian-Lee (Director, First Nations Fashion & Design), Leila Naja Hibri (CEO, Australian Fashion Council) and Grace Forrest (Founding Director, Walk Free).

This session is part of the AFC's Responsible Fashion series, supported by the City of Sydney.

Video source: Australian Fashion Council, via Youtube