Fashion's up-and-coming stylists share what it takes to make it

Why do so many young players in the fashion industry want to become stylists? Why is it so hard to make it in this field of fashion? And who stands a chance to make it? In this episode Future Now i-D, joins 3 stylists to find out exactly how to create a timeless runway show or photo shoot.

Sydney Rose Thomas in NYC pulls together a shoot featuring New York designers with her photographer friend and 'collaborating force', Deirdre Lewis. Elsewhere, Japan-born, London-based stylist Ai Kamoshita travels to Paris to work on a show during Fashion Week, and Lana Jay Lackey launches a zine with Rick Owens, the dark lord of luxury fashion.

Video source: i-D, via YouTube