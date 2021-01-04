GFF Webinar: An Introduction to Trend Forecasting’

Colour and Trends Editor at Unique Style Platform, Laura Aldous joins us to share an introduction to trend forecasting. Laura will be discussing the inspiring Unique Style Platform service, their research process, and considerations when putting together a trend, including colour, print, fabric and materials, plus what her role entails day to day.

An Introduction to Trend Forecasting' from The Graduate Fashion Foundation on Vimeo.

Video source: The Graduate Fashion Foundation, via Vimeo