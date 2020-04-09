High fashion meets gamer aesthetics in 9 A fashion film

High fashion and gaming traditionally separate from one another, however recently fashion brands have been bluring those lines with games and apps combining the two. Keeping up with the trend, Head of Film at Show Studio Raquel Couceiro and film editor Myles Henrik Hall created this high fashion film. The pair identify influences of popular media–be it comic books, role player games, cult movies or dystopian fiction–on how we dress in the world. This film bfeatured some of pop culture's most famous female characters in a combination of contemporary fashion.

Video source: Show Studio, via Youtube.