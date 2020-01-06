Highlights from day 1 of London Fashion Week Men's AW20/21

The British Fashion Council takke a look at the first day of London Fashion Week Men's that occured this weekend. During the LFWM AW20/21, the opening day presented collections from Bethany Williams, Charles Jeffrey and Nicholas Daley, BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund 2015 Winner E. Tautz and Robyn Lynch. Take a look at some of the highlights of Menswear in London.

Source: Video by British Fashion Council, YouTube