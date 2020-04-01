Inside the workshops of Chanel's Metiers d’art Collection

Video
The shoe makers, silk pleaters and hat crafters who supply the handmade luxury pieces for Chanel's Métiers d'Art collection hold the future of fashion in their hands. A new generation of craftspeople have joined the ranks of some of the oldest luxury workshops in Paris – preserving the techniques that bring haute couture to life.
Video source: i-D, via Youtube.
