Inspirations Trendbook SS22 by Peclers Paris

Peclers Paris presents the Spring Summer 2022 Inspirations Trendbook.

At the heart of a season marked by free trajectories, we play with times and anachronisms, narratives accumulate, and we come to consider the future as a new beginning.

Between melancholia and utopia, our relationship to the world is evolving. In a search for essentialism and a new ideal quality of life, we rethink our relationships to History, the environment, materials, ourselves and others. Our connection to the tangible world gains in sensitivity and narrative power, placing us on the path toward progress.

Embracing a humbler attitude toward Nature and a stronger commitment to society, we transform our engagement into a poetic and creative form of activism, source of fulfilment.

As for our quest for meaning and identity, this season it is expressed in a theatrical yet utterly sincere manner.

Video source: Peclers Paris