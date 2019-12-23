Live fashion shoot featuring Rottingdean Bazaar and Stella Lucia

Last week, fashion platform ShowStudio brought us Stella Lucia modelling for a live photoshoot directed by Rottingdean Bazaar's James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks. The shoot incorporates content-aware scaling- a photoshop hack destabilized by meme makers across the globe to create fantastical and bizarre imagery. Lucia models in acted vignettes taking place amongst props scaled to extreme proportion whilst decked out in fashion from the likes of Miu Miu, Nina Ricci and KIMHĒKIM.

Source: Video by ShowStudio, YouTube