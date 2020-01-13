London Fashion Week Men's day 3 highlights

Another London fashion week men's have come and gone. The 3-day event introduced new designers, and welcomed veterans in the UK capital to show Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 collections. During the last day of the event designers like Lou Dalton, Feng Cheng Wang, Studio Alch and more took to the runways. Watch the video here by the British Fashion Council which shares the highlights from the third day of London Fashion Week Men's AW20/21.

Source: Video by Wired UK, YouTube