Given exclusive access to Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2020 Fashion Show by Virgil Abloh, Loïc Prigent meets the incredibly diverse cast of models and special guests from around the world. Spend some time with Kris Wu, Ashton Sanders, Tyga, Kailand Morris, Diplo and J Balvin and discover how it feels dressing for Heaven on Earth.

Source: Video by Louis Vuitton, YouTube