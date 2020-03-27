Maison Margiela ‘Défilé’ Co-ed Collection Autumn-Winter 2020

Video
33 minutes ago
After the Artisanal show, we can say the new word in John Galliano’s vocabulary is ‘Recicla’. The new line Recicla includes all genuine authentic pieces, handpicked by John Galliano, restored and re-appropriated as limited-edition garments. The deconstruction concept that has been often related to Margiela’s collections can be seen everywhere in this show.
