Nike launches modest fashion swimwear with 'Nike Victory Swim'

The Nike Victory Swim collection has been developed so that athletes have all the freedom of movement they have with other swimsuits, but the body remains covered.

The collection consists of the Full-Coverage Swimsuit, Swim Hijab, Swim Tunic top and Swim leggings, according to the press release. The inspiration for the collection came from the reaction of athletes to the Nike Pro Hijab. Talking to various athletes, Nike found that the options for modest swimwear often included a barrier - the clothing was either not functional or not covering enough. The collection is lightweight, breathable and quick-drying and offers protection against UV40.