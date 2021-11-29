Peclers Paris' 4 Beauty & Wellness trends for 2023: Back to a powerful beauty

For FashionUnited, Peclers Paris shares its vision about Beauty & Wellness for the 2023 season.

Dive into the 2023 trends with our new Beauty & Wellness trend book: an essential tool allowing you to identify major socio-cultural trends and creative trends for the beauty and cosmetics industry.

After the reign of trends focusing on Essentials and Sustainability, necessary to move the needle and take stock of the alarming state of the world, the cosmetics industry is tapping a new dynamic centered on creative boldness and innovation.

Make-up is making a strong comeback driven by the desire to stand out using bold colors and effects.

Long relegated to a secondary role, men’s influences are now a compelling source of inspiration.

Innovation is once again considered fascinating for its discoveries related to life and scientific progress.

Green attitudes are taking a new look at the power of synthetics to embrace a more harmonious future.

Customization options are gaining ground for those who no longer feel they fit into clear-cut categories.

And finally, the explosive growth of alternative, even esoteric, skincare is leading to the creation of “soul care” concepts that promise a more global approach to wellbeing.

Video source: Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris