Prada Womenswear SS20 Campaign - Plain Redefined As Daring Attitude

Video
38 minutes ago
Prada's Spring Summer 2020 campaign starring Freja Beha, Sara Blomqvist, Anna Ewers, Berit Heitman, Ruiqi Jiang, Ashley Radjarame, Kyla Ramsey, Charlotte Rose, Miriam Sanchez, and Zso Varju. Film and creative direction by Ferdinando Verderi.
“Like the identity of women today, the identity of Prada too is fluid, fluctuating, open to interpretation – confounding explanation, eschewing rhetoric, refuting definition. Prada is simultaneously complex and simple, singular yet multi-faceted.”
