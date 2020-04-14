Sam McKnight on Why Fashion Is the ‘Eternal Optimist’

Hair stylist Sam McKnight, who has worked with brands such as Chanel, Fendi and Burberry, talks to BoF Editor Tim Blanks about the future of hairstyling and the fashion industry beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

“Beauty is crucial to some people,” he saids. “It's not going to be done by a machine or a computer anytime soon… hair and makeup [stylists] are going to be needed, they’re not going to be disposed of.”