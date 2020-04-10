Sorbet Mag - Spring Edition: Weird & Wonderful

The spring edition (number 27) of Sorbet magazine has the name of “The Weird and The Wonderful” issue. They say it is “where alter-egos and body modifications are the new uniform”. It is, in fact, a book of wonders, a way to escape from our confined four walls to this world where weird is normal.

The fashion film was directed by Vivienne Balla and Tamas Sabo and shot in Paris. A beautiful set of photos from this editorial starring Tiger Lily and wearing Juana Martín and Rami Al Ali will be featured in the printed issue.