StockX documantary gives viewer the chance to get to know fashion designer Reese Cooper

StockX releases it's documentary in collaboration with Reese Cooper following his journey and most pivotal moments towards becoming a praised fashion designer. The film takes viewers behind-the-scenes to the chaos it took to produce his first women’s collection for New York Fashion Week. The designer answers questions on why he chose to show at Paris Fashion Week despite not making the schedule.

The documentary titled: ”We’re Not Particularly Talented, We Just Try Hard” offers an insider's look at Reese’s success, team and creative process.