TFN's masterclass ‘Buying and Merchandising’, chaired by Lisa Trencher of Manchester Metropolitan University MBA with a panel including Grace Hill of EDITED, Chloe Greaves, and Tessa Woodhead of N Brown Group and Fiona Brown of Public Desire. They will be discussing a range of topics including the future of the roles, sustainability, and what tools they use to do the job.

Video source: The Fashion Network, via Youtube