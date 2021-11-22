The Industry We Want announces the launch of an industry-wide indicator on purchasing practices

The Industry We Want (TIWW) announces the launch of an industry-wide indicator on purchasing practices, in partnership with the Better Buying Institute (BBI).

The Industry We Want is a multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to driving industry-wide progress on key issues in the garment and footwear sector. Its vision is an industry that realises its potential to ensure dignity for workers in decent jobs, thriving businesses along the supply chain, and a positive impact on the planet. To realise this vision, TIWW is developing a set of industry-wide indicators to measure progress, year-on-year, and galvanise action. One of TIWW’s key indicators, powered by the new BBI Partnership Index Survey, will focus on fair purchasing practices.

The Better Buying Institute was founded in 2019 to accelerate the industry-wide transformation of buyer purchasing practices so that business relationships support buyers and suppliers in achieving their financial, environmental, and social sustainability goals. BBI created a unique system for suppliers to communicate with their buyers about purchasing practices that are working well and those that need improvement, without risking their business relationship. The Better Buying Partnership Index survey was a short, accessible, and anonymous survey that manufacturers were invited to complete about their brand partners.

All responses from the survey will be incorporated into the overall indicator and the findings will be presented at a side event at the OECD Forum on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Sector in February 2022.

Video source: TIWW via Youtube

Photo credit: TIWW