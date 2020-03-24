The Makings of the Burberry trench coat

Burberry first created the water and wind proof fabric called gabardine in 1879. The khaki color and lightweight gabardine fabric would prove essential for soldiers in the trenches – and the name became “trench coat”. After WWI, it transformed into a fashion statement for men and women as it was seen worn by movie stars on film. Burberry’s design is not alike others, and their signature check lining was added in the 1920’s From their manufacturing site in Castleford, Yorkshire we can see how one of their trench coats is crafted step by step in this video.