The Responsible Edit, conscious fashion.

Video
38 minutes ago
MATCHESFASHION partnered with Eco-Age to create ‘The Responsible Edit’: an online hub promoting curated brands committed to sustainability. With four core pillars – Artisans, People, Charity and Materials, the project is aimed to communicate the steps taken by the labels to become more sustainable, as well as foster a spirit of transparency. To achieve this they have been working along with each of them through a Sustainability Survey so they meet the criteria of one or more of the pillars of the project.
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalise ads and to analyse traffic. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Learn more.