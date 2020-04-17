The surreal fashion of Elsa Schiaparelli

There are many items in the Victoria & Albert museum fashion collection that were created by Elsa Schiaparelli. Born in Rome, Italy and lived in London and New York, she moved to Paris when she decided to pursue fashion design. She designed sophisticated and eccentric clothes, and she used to have collaboration from her friends, who were artists in the Dadaist and Surrealist movements. In this video a curator from the museum shows the pieces that are displayed and goes through their history, materials and artistic value behind them.