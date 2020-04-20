Three favorite catwalk shows by fashion journalist Suzy Menkes

Suzy Menkes, fashion journalist, critic and Vogue editor, was invited to share her three favorite catwalk shows ever for SHOWstudio's video series Narrated Catwalk. She mentions Lumps and Bumps (SS97) by Comme des Garçons, Black and White (SS93) by Maison Martin Margiela and Christian Lacroix's Haute Couture (AW89). In the 22-minute video, Menkes tells more about the sensation of the shows, the fashion collection and garments shown and the fashion designers' explanations.

Source: Show Studio, YouTube.