Timberland champions nature with new campaign

Timberland has partnered with three purpose-led communities from London, Chicago, and Shanghai, to champion nature and empower people to “step outside and move the world forward”.

The short film, ‘Nature Needs Heroes’ features Flock Together, a London-based birdwatching collective that challenges the under-representation of Black, brown and people-of-colour in the ‘outdoor’ space, alongside Chicago’s Mural Moves, a family of artists encouraging communities to reclaim their neighbourhoods through the art of storytelling, and Chinese fashion designer, Dayun Tang, whose fashion house, Garçon by Garçon, partners sustainable practices with progressive design.

The three communities were chosen by Timberland for having a shared “passion for nature and human nature” and can be seen discussing art, the outdoors and fashion design in the film.

">

The short film is part of Timberland’s movement of purpose for a greener planet, which includes its commitment to become Net Positive by 2030 and plant 50 million trees by 2025 in partnership with organisations such as Treedom.