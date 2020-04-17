Tom Ford on CFDA's "A Common Thread"

“The fashion industry has been hit hard,” said Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Wintour and CFDA Chairman Tom Ford took immediate action, transforming the 2020 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund into the “A Common Thread” initiative which raises funds for those fashion businesses impacted by coronavirus and tells their stories at this time of crisis.

Hear directly from Ford and help the ongoing fight against the pandemic by donating here or texting the word THREAD to 44-321.

Video source: CFDA, via YouTube