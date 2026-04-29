Video: 100 Post-WWII couture dresses that defined mid-century fashion

The post-WWII era, the Golden Age of mid-century fashion, saw Parisian couture redefine global elegance with architecturally brilliant and technically advanced gowns.

This film explores 100 iconic dresses from this period, celebrating the legendary houses that shaped modern femininity, including: Christian Dior, who launched the 1947 "New Look;" Cristóbal Balenciaga, the master of sculptural engineering; Hubert de Givenchy, who epitomized modern elegance; Pierre Balmain, known for elongated precision; Madame Grès, specializing in hand-pleated drapery; Jacques Fath, the epitome of postwar glamour; and Jean Dessès, famous for Grecian-inspired movement. The film also features iconic pieces from Lanvin, Rochas, Schiaparelli, Cardin, and others.

These garments represent the pinnacle of haute couture artistry—silk satin, embroidered organza, structured strapless styles, and columnar dresses. The technical mastery involved internal boning, horsehair understructures, intricate hand embroidery, pleating, and precise tailoring, created for grand social rituals.

This video present these gowns as living architecture—a study of proportion, volume, and line. If you appreciate fashion history, vintage couture, museum-quality dress studies, and the sophistication of houses like Dior, Balenciaga, and Givenchy, you will enjoy this film.