Video: A 360 tour of Gucci exhibit ‘No Space, Just A Place. Eterotopia’
By FashionUnited
15 minutes ago
Held at the Daelim Museum in Seoul, Gucci has just opened its exhibition to support the local culture and contemporary art scene. The exhibition is titled ‘No Space, Just A Place.’ and showcases projects from 10 local independent artists and 5 Korean artists.
In a time where everything is going digital, Gucci provides the virtual tour of the exhibition. An invitation to transform the abstract form of the space as a simple geographical location, into a place, an embodied form activated by human experience.
Source: Gucci, via YouTube