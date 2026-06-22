Video: A historical overview focusing on the decline of US denim production

The United States, once the global leader in denim production, has experienced a near-total decline of its mills following decades of intense competition with lower-cost international manufacturers. This shift marks a departure from the era when American textile production set the world standard for quality and scale. An investigation into the domestic industry's survival amidst these pressures highlighted Mount Vernon Mills, a historic American facility that continues to operate by leveraging legacy expertise and specialized production.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape was examined through a tour of Crescent Bahuman in Pakistan, a state-of-the-art facility that represents the massive scale and advanced mass-production capabilities that American firms must now navigate to remain relevant in a globalized market.