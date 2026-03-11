Video: A look inside Julian Louie's creative space

This video offers an intimate glimpse into the New York City studio of designer Julian Louie, founder of the contemporary fashion label Aubero. Known for his architectural approach to clothing, Louie guides viewers through his workspace, providing insight into the physical environment that fuels his design process. The footage captures the organized chaos of a working fashion studio—from pattern-making tables and fabric swatches to mood boards and finished garments. Louie discusses his influences, the conceptualization of Aubero's latest collection, and the relationship between his personal aesthetic and the brand's identity. It is a concise and visually engaging look at the craftsmanship and thoughtful design behind one of the city's emerging names in high-end ready-to-wear.