Video: A study in collected design in Tory Burch's Paris apartment

Fashion designer Tory Burch offers an intimate look inside her Paris apartment, showcasing a design philosophy rooted in the principle that a home should feel "collected, not decorated." Embracing this curated aesthetic, Burch demonstrates how she seamlessly blends antique history with contemporary flair to create a space that feels deeply personal, authentic, and timeless.

The apartment’s transformation from a blank canvas into a bespoke sanctuary was a collaborative effort. Burch partnered with Studio Peregali to reimagine the architecture, adding custom cabinetry and creating a sense of balanced symmetry. Further enhancing the interiors, the Reese brothers helped bring her vision to life through intricate, hand-embroidered fabrics inspired by an 18th-century men’s vest, while landscape architect Madison Cox restored the garden to create a tranquil, green-focused retreat in the heart of the city.

Art and sentimentality define the home's character. Burch highlights her appreciation for mixing eras by pairing 17th-century portraits with contemporary social commentary from artist Romuald Hazoumé. The space is also filled with meaningful objects, ranging from a Claude Lalanne apple sculpture—a cherished memory of a trip with her husband—to her collection of Staffordshire cow creamers and a sentimental charm necklace belonging to her father. Through these unique pieces, Burch crafts a home that serves as a living reflection of her personal history and creative journey.