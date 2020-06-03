Video
Video: "About Time: Fashion and Duration" the Met's 2020 exhibition
The 'About Time: Fashion and Duration' exhibition would take place in 2020 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The pandemic threw a spanner in the works. Not only was the exhibition postponed, but the Met Gala was not canceled. Because people cannot physically take a look at the exhibition, the museum has shared an 'extended trailer' so that one gets a better idea of the exhibition.
Video source: The Met via Youtube.