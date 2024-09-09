Video: AI brings together international leaders in “Runway of Power”

Imagine a catwalk where Elon Musk, Pope Francis, Kim Jong-un, Putin or Barack Obama become models in a virtual fashion show that blurs the boundaries between the real and the digital. This concept is the essence of "Runway of Power", a video created with the artificial intelligence tools Midjourney and Luma Labs.

The piece showcases the potential of AI in fashion: hyper-realistic, detailed and surprising images that reveal a future in which digital art and fashion merge in ways never seen before.

You can enjoy the video below:

Fuente: Interdimensional TV vía YouTube.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.