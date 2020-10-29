Video: Alton Mason takes on Tommy Hilfiger’s ‘Pass it on’ challenge

  • Home
Video

By FashionUnited

11 minutes ago

In the latest episode of ‘Pass it on’, model and dancer Alton Mason is challenged by the Tommy Hilfiger brand to customise his own unique t-shirt using the 3D design Stitch software.

The one of a kind t-shirt will then be auctioned off on catawiki.com to raise money for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) charity.

Watch the video below.

Video: Tommy Hilfiger via YouTube

Photo credit: Tommy Hilfiger