Video
Video: Amazon's 'distance assistant'
By FashionUnited
13 minutes ago
When the Covid-19 pandemic began, Amazon launched the 'distance assistant' which provides employees with live feedback on social distancing via a 50-inch monitor, a camera, and a local computing device.
The company is starting the process to open the software and artificial intelligence behind this innovation so that anyone can create their own distance assistant.
Watch the video below.
Video: Amazon News via YouTube
Photo credit: Amazon